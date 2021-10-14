'Fake Baba will be removed': Akhilesh Yadav slams Uttar Pradesh government over Lakhimpur Kheri row

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government over the Lakhimpur incident, former Chief Minister of state and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged that "the BJP government was anti-farmer" and claimed that there will be a regime change in the state soon.

"The BJP workers crushed and killed the farmers with their vehicles. This government is anti-farmer, manure-stealer, and is behind the rise of prices of pesticides. Fake Baba will be removed soon," alleged Yadav while addressing the 'Rath Yatra' ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

"This government has cheated the public. Under this government, inflation has increased, unemployment has increased, corruption has increased, crime has increased, law and order have collapsed," he alleged.

Yadav said that in the upcoming Assembly polls the SP will fight in alliance with the small parties. "We will not ally with any national party," he added. Yadav is on a 'Vijay Rath Yatra' in the state ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.