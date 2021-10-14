STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Filing social media expenses a must for candidates: Election Commission

The EC said that political advertisements issued in e-paper of any newspaper shall require pre-certification by concerned MCMC.

Published: 14th October 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has said that all candidates and political parties have to include all expenditure on campaigning, including expenditure on advertisement on social media, while submitting the final statement of expenditure.

Use of social media platforms by political parties as well as candidates has gone up during poll campaigns. "This shall also include payments made to internet companies and websites for carrying advertisements and campaign related operational expenditure on creative development of content, operational expenditure on salaries and wages paid to the team of workers employed by such candidates and parties to maintain their social media accounts etc," said the ECI.

The Commission made it clear that provisions of Model Code of Conduct and related instructions issued from time to time shall also apply to the content on internet, including social media websites, by candidates and political parties.

The EC said that political advertisements issued in e-paper of any newspaper shall require pre-certification by concerned MCMC.

The poll panel said Chief Electoral Officers and the District Electoral Officers are expected to activate their official accounts on various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc. for establishing a more interactive system.

"A Social Media Cell will also be set up by the CEOs to professionally handle the social media and disseminate all the necessary information regarding voters' awareness, pre-certification, MCC, etc. Complaints received on this platform would be promptly responded to," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Social media Social media expenditure
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp