Indore garba ruckus: Kin of arrested Muslim student mulls to move HC

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Alleging their son was arrested from a garba venue in Indore under pressure from Bajrang Dal activists, the family of 21-year-old BCom student Adnan Shah is planning to move the high court.

Four youths from the minority community were arrested from Oxford International College after Bajrang Dal activists barged into the garba venue at the college on Sunday evening and created ruckus over the presence of non-Hindus.

Adnan claimed he was roped in as a volunteer for the event. "I'm a student of the Oxford College and was among the 25 volunteers (all students). I was not even present inside, but was supervising the vehicle parking outside. Suddenly 100-150 men claiming to be from Bajrang Dal barged in and started enquiring about the identities of all those present. Despite showing them my volunteer card, they told me that being a Muslim, I could not be present at the garba," Adnan said.

Addl SP (Indore West) Prashant Chaubey denied that the police acted under pressure. "Proper legal process has been followed... Even the event organiser was booked for allowing more visitors," he said.