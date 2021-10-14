STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers

Officials said once the system is in place, one can buy oranges of Nagpur or Alphonso mangoes of Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Konkan regions through the e-catering service of the IRCTC.

Published: 14th October 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Train

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Train passengers will soon be able to savour delicacies and famous products of cities on their route on board, with the railways planning to upgrade its catering service.

Officials said once the system is in place, one can buy oranges of Nagpur or Alphonso mangoes of Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Konkan regions through the e-catering service of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Other items will be confectionaries from famous outlets or brands such as Agra's Petha, Gajak from Morena, Rasgulla of Bikaner, and Anarsa - a popular delicacy from Gaya. "Shortly, we are going to add famous local food items and products to our catering service. These will be available at 1,200 important stations. The service can be availed anytime, anywhere," said an official.

According to officials, encouraging response and record bookings have prompted the company to introduce city-specific products, which are in demand. The on-board e-catering facility was resumed after a long break in August, which was suspended due to the COVID pandemic outbreak.

The number of bookings is going up gradually. The corporation has set a target of 20,000 orders per day. During the weekend, the IRCTC received a record number of meal orders - 32,000 - from October 8-10.

"The online food service was reintroduced recently. Passengers have started ordering food through e-catering service. Response has been good. We already had tie-ups with popular multinational fast-food joints and Indian brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Dominos, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Sagar Ratna and others. This service was successful but halted due to Covid. Around 32,000 meals were booked on the weekend, which was the highest so far after the resumption of service," added the official.

IRCTC has teamed up with over 500 restaurants to serve passengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRCTC Train passengers IRCTC menu IRCTC local menu
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp