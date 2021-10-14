STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir achieves 100 per cent coverage of first jab of COVID vaccine for all above 18 years

As per government data, around 13,494,675 doses have been administered with the COVID-19 jabs here till date.

Health workers inoculate Covid-19 vaccine doses to beneficiaries at a special vaccination camp targeting 1 lakh doses in a single day, in Bikaner

Over 97 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday achieved the milestone of 100 per cent coverage of the first jab Covid-19 vaccine for the age group of above 18 years old across all 20 districts.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Administration, an estimated population of 93,03,842 was covered during the vaccination drives which was seen as a hard task keeping in view the topography of Jammu and Kashmir.

The vaccinators left no stone unturned till they vaccinated the last eligible person. Keeping with the pace of vaccination, the government-administered 82,229 doses of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours across the UT.

In the country, more than 27 lakhs COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 PM on Thursday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per an official release, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 97 crore doses.

