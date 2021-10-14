STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra govt intensifies NCP minister Nawab Malik's security after threat calls over his 'NCB expose'

Published: 14th October 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Nawab Malik

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik (File photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Following a big expose on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by Nawab Malik, the Maharashtra government on Thursday intensified the security cover of the NCP minister.

Confirming the development, Malik stated that he started receiving threat calls soon after he revealed the involvement of private citizen KP Gosavi and BJP leader Manish Bhanushali in the NCB's cruise party raid. "I am getting calls on my office phone where they threaten to murder me. After bringing this to the notice of the home department, my security cover was increased," Malik said. 

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has been at the forefront to expose the alleged misconduct of the NCB during the Cruise Party raids. The NCB and its officers have been in the spotlight ever since Malik has made big revelations with documents, videos and CCTV footage in the last few days. He has alleged that the NCB has been targetting people with malafide intentions and are working on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, Malik had revealed that Rishab Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of former Mumbai Youth BJP president Mohit Kamboj aka Bhartiya had also attended the cruise party. Sachdeva along with two others was detained but later released after phone calls were received from Mumbai and Delhi. 

The NCB director Sameer Wankhede, however, has denied all the charges and clarified that the raids were carried out as per prevailing protocol. 

Referring to his son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was recently granted bail in a drugs case, the NCP spokesperson said that the bail order exposes NCB's false claims. "It (NCB) said ganja was seized (in the case involving Sameer Khan), but there was none. The news channels also maligned us. but the chargesheet and the Panchanama report mentioned nothing like this. I just had to make things clear today after the bail order, since the BJP was targeting me over my son-in-law when I raised issues about the NCB's fake case of the cruise drug party," the NCP leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cruise party raids Narcotics Control Bureau NCB Nawab Malik NCB raids Aryan Khan Nawab Malik security cover Maharashtra government
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp