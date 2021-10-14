STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP govt withdraws bull sterilisation campaign after Pragya Thakur cries 'conspiracy'

Published: 14th October 2021 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday withdrew a bull sterilisation campaign after it faced strong criticism from BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who termed the programme as an attempt to put an end to indigenous cows.

"I brought the order (of bulls' sterilisation) into the notice of Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and Animal Husbandry Minister (Prem Singh Patel).

"(After I brought the issue to their notice) The order was cancelled today," Thakur told reporters here on Wednesday night.

The Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal dubbed the campaign as "an internal conspiracy".

She said, "I feel this is an internal conspiracy and there is a need to be careful because no one can ever destroy the indigenous cow. It should not even be done. How this happened is a matter of investigation."

Thakur said she will urge the Chief Minister to order a probe to find out how it all happened.

Earlier in the day, the Animal Husbandry Department shared the order halting the bull sterilisation campaign on its official Twitter handle.

The order, issued by department's Director RK Mehia and addressed to all deputy directors of the department, said the campaign to sterilise bulls on a mass scale, which started on October 4, has been immediately stopped.

The campaign was scheduled to continue till October 23.

