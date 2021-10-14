STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muzaffarnagar court rejects interim bail plea of ex-BSP MLA Shahnawaz Rana in rape attempt case

According to the prosecution, the case against Rana was registered in 2001 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

Published: 14th October 2021 11:56 AM

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A special court here has rejected the interim bail plea of former MLA Shahnawaz Rana, who is accused of attempting to rape a woman, and asked him to surrender before it. A non-bailable warrant has already been issued against Rana for not appearing in court.

Rejecting the former MLA's interim bail plea, Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay asked him to surrender before the court. According to the prosecution, the case against Rana was registered in 2001 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

In her complaint lodged at the Civil Lines police station, the victim alleged that Rana called her to Muzaffarnagar on the pretext of providing her a job and attempted to rape her along with another man, Sartaj.

