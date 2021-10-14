STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi wishes for speedy recovery of predecessor Manmohan Singh

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Published: 14th October 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS, a speedy recovery. Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji." Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and enquired about his health from the doctors treating him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Manmohan Singh AIIMS Delhi Manmohan Singh health
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp