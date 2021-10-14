PM Narendra Modi wishes for speedy recovery of predecessor Manmohan Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS, a speedy recovery. Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji." Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and enquired about his health from the doctors treating him.