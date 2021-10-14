Porn addict dupes employer of Rs 1 crore to watch adult content, booked

By Online Desk

Gujarat Police booked a man in Rajkot for allegedly cheating his employer of Rs 1 crore between 2019 and 2020 to watch porn content on the internet and fulfil the financial demands of his lady love, according to a TOI report.

The cops have also booked two other people in connection with the case.

The porn addict, identified as Tushar Sejpal, was working as an accountant for a company owned by one Irfan Sheikh, a graphic designer. Sejpal allegedly used Rs 16 lakh from the firm’s bank account to watch adult movies on the internet. He met his lady love named Sapna, a native of UP's Ghaziabad, over the internet.

After Tushar got into an affair with Sapna, she started exploiting his emotions and demanded money. Sejpal, who was deeply in love with Sapna, then started transferring the money to her. To date, Tushar has transferred about Rs 85 lakh from the bank account of Irfan’s company, police said, according to the TOI report.

“Moreover, Irfan had purchased a house on loan in Rajkot. Tushar was also looking after the EMI of the loan but instead of paying the instalments, he gave this money to Sapna. Thus, Tushar cheated Irfan Sheikh of 1 crore,” the report quoted the police as saying.

When Irfan came to know about the incident, he approached the CID (Crime), Rajkot, and filed a complaint of cheating against Tushar, Spana, her mother Rajkumar and seven others.