Sidhu meets party leaders at AICC HQs, says he has full faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

He said this after an hour-long meeting with senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters amid indications that he may continue as state Congress chief.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said he has full faith in the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter.

No decision on his resignation has yet been taken by the party leadership.

He was asked to meet up with the party leadership and he met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the party headquarters.

During the meeting, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending.

These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.

Sidhu has recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general.

After the meeting, Sidhu said any decision taken by the Gandhis would be in the interest of the party and Punjab, and he would abide by it.

"I have raised my concerns about Punjab and Punjab Congress before the party high command and I have full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji that whatever decision they take will be in the interest of the Congress and Punjab," he said.

"I always consider them supreme and will follow every direction given by them," Sidhu told reporters.

Senior party leaders said a final decision on Sidhu's resignation would be taken by Friday and there would be clarity on the issue.

Rawat said Sidhu was appointed as Punjab Congress chief and was asked to set up the organisation in the poll-bound state and strengthen it further.

"Navjot Sidhu has been asked to work as Punjab Congress president and set up the organisation structure and strengthen it," said Rawat after the meeting.

"Mr Sidhu told you clearly that whatever decision Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will take will be fully acceptable to him and he will follow it.

The orders are absolutely clear that he as Punjab Congress president performs his duty strongly and quickly establishes the organisational structure," the party general secretary said.

He said by Friday the party would issue a related decision formally.

"The situation will be absolutely clear tomorrow.

The orders are clear that he works with his full strength as Punjab Congress chief," Rawat said.

Asked if Sidhu's resignation would be accepted, he said, "Every decision is taken under a process and there are established practices."

