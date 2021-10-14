STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two killed, one injured as auto-rickshaw collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district

Police said that the accident took place on Wednesday night in Koylkhuth village under Mada police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters.

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SINGRAULI: Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured after their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with an SUV coming from the opposite direction in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Thursday.

SDPO Rajeev Pathak said that the accident took place on Wednesday night in Koylkhuth village under Mada police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters.

Two auto-rickshaw occupants, Ramesh Kumar Singh (34) and Shailesh Prasad Shah (36), were killed, while a 24-year-old man was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable, he said.

The victims were local residents, the official said. A case was registered against the SUV driver, who fled from the spot, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab him. After the incident, angry locals staged a sit-in protest, demanding checks on the speed of vehicles passing through the area.

They ended the protest after police officials assured to keep a check speeding vehicles.

Singrauli district Madhya Pradesh MP accident
