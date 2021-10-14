STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at AIIMS to meet ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Singh was admitted to AIIMS, yesterday, for evaluation of fever and after few hours of his admission, Singh was reported to be stable.

Published: 14th October 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at AIIMS-Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives at AIIMS-Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after complaining of weakness following a fever, and enquired about his health. "Singh's condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health. The health minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said.

Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.

