Youth dead, 17 hurt as SUV runs over Dussehra crowd in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

The police have arrested two MP residents -- Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu -- who were passing through Chhattisgarh.

Published: 15th October 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

The vehicle ran over 20 persons at a Durga immersion procession.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: One person was killed and 17 were injured, two of them critically, when a speeding SUV ploughed into a procession taking a Durga idol for immersion at Pathalgaon in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Agrawal, 21.

The locals chased the vehicle till it skidded and got stuck at the roadside some 15 km away. Two occupants of the SUV were thrashed by the locals before the police reached the spot and took control of the situation. The vehicle was also smashed and set on fire.

“Two residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, identified as Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26), have been arrested. We are inquiring into the terrible incident. Assistant sub-inspector K K Sahu, against whom locals had made several complaints, has been suspended for his negligence,” said Vijay Agrawal, Jashpur SP. Pathalgaon SHO was also shunted to Police Lines.

The arrested duo was booked under IPC Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 304 (culpable homicide). Locals alleged they were carrying huge quantity of cannabis in the vehicle and set it on ablaze themselves to destroy evidence.Angry people sat with the deceased youth’s body on national highway-43 and demanded a compensation of `one crore for his family and `25 lakh each for the injured persons.“It’s a heart-wrenching occurrence. The criminals have been arrested and the ASI suspended. The probe has begun. Those found guilty will not be spared,” said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

However, the BJP alleged that illicit drug network runs deep in Chhattisgarh under the Congress regime. “The drug mafias have no fear of anyone...The CM should have gone to Pathalgaon and offer compensation of `50 lakh to the family of the deceased, as he did in Lakhimpur Kheri,” said former chief minister Raman Singh.

