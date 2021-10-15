2022 UP polls: BJP begins mega farmers' outreach programme, to cover 58,000 panchayats

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Well aware of the fact that the ongoing farmers’ protest over three contentious farm laws may impact its prospects in crucial 2022 UP Assembly polls, the ruling BJP launched its mega farmers’ outreach programme on Friday.

The saffron party is organizing Kisan Chaupals across over 58,000 gram panchayats through its well-oiled poll machinery to reach out to the farmers to make them aware of the achievements of the Centre and the state governments.

The ministers, MPs, MLAs, zila panchayat chiefs and members of BJP Kisan Morcha have been issues instructions to reach out to the 58,195 gram panchayats not just with the government achievements but also to clear the air on the ‘rumours’ spread by the opposition over the farm laws.

UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi confirmed that Kisan Chaupals would be held in 58,195 gram panchayats across Uttar Pradesh. Commencing on the day of Vijaya Dashmi, the fortnight-long programme would conclude on October 31. “This will be our endeavour to make farmers in every gram panchayat aware about the positive sides of the agricultural laws,” said Tripathi.

Moreover, other schemes such as farm loan waiver, rise in sugarcane prices, subsidy on farming equipment, subsidy on fertilizers and seeds, waiving of surcharge in electricity bills, etc will also be reminded during the programme.

“We will clear the doubts about the three farm laws. We will also tell them that MSP is not being scrapped as is being spread by the opposition parties. We will tell them that Mandi’s will not be scrapped but we will ensure that farmers get more options in the open market to sell their produce at the rates best suited to them. Our state ministers along with MPs, MLAs, zila panchayat chiefs, and Kisan Morcha members will reach out to the farmers,” stated BJP spokesperson.

It is an effort by the BJP to placate the protesting farmers who have been on warpath for the last 10 months. Even the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed, including four farmers, has aggravated the anger among the farmers against the ruling party.