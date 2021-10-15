STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24 empty wagons of goods train derail in Uttar Pradesh

Apart from this, the routes of some trains have been diverted.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Twenty-four empty wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambiapur on the busy Delhi-Howrah rail route, almost 50 km from Kanpur railway station Friday, officials said, adding no loss of life has been reported.

Chief PRO of North Central Railway (NCR) Shivam Sharma told PTI that on Friday, around 4.15 am, on the Ghaziabad-Rura rail route near Ambiapur (50 kilometres from Kanpur railway station), 24 wagons of the goods train, which was going to Mughalsarai derailed.

The wagons have been badly damaged, rail tracks have got uprooted due to the accident, sources in the railways said.

Sharma also said that operation of memu trains and some long-distance trains has been disrupted, and efforts are on to restore them.

He also said that senior railway officials have reached the spot, and normal rail traffic will be restored soon.

