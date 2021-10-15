STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air India unions write to govt on clearing key benefits

The unions have also sought clarification on leave encashment and time for at least one year for employees to reside in the designated Air India colonies.

Published: 15th October 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Air India flight used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI; Air India unions have written to the Central government, seeking clarification on various issues including leave encashment, medical and post-retirement benefits, accommodation of employees and arrears. 

The unions have also sought clarification on leave encashment and time for at least one year for employees to reside in the designated Air India colonies. In a joint letter to the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Air India unions reiterated their demands on the option to immediately encash or carry forward their leaves before the handover. They say they had been promised this in several meetings with the government.

The unions requested the Cengtral government to allow employees to continue living in the Air India colonies till monetisation or at least for a year as the new owners are giving a one-year employment guarantee.

The unions also expressed concern about the lack of clarity on medical benefits for serving and retired/retiring employees. They claim they are still waiting for a final response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp