Air India unions write to govt on clearing key benefits

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI; Air India unions have written to the Central government, seeking clarification on various issues including leave encashment, medical and post-retirement benefits, accommodation of employees and arrears.

The unions have also sought clarification on leave encashment and time for at least one year for employees to reside in the designated Air India colonies. In a joint letter to the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Air India unions reiterated their demands on the option to immediately encash or carry forward their leaves before the handover. They say they had been promised this in several meetings with the government.

The unions requested the Cengtral government to allow employees to continue living in the Air India colonies till monetisation or at least for a year as the new owners are giving a one-year employment guarantee.

The unions also expressed concern about the lack of clarity on medical benefits for serving and retired/retiring employees. They claim they are still waiting for a final response.