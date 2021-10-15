STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navjot Singh Sidhu to rescind resignation after meet with Rahul Gandhi, continue as Punjab Congress chief

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter.

Published: 15th October 2021 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu with Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi | Twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu withdrew his resignation after meeting Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening, saying he had been assured that his concerns would be sorted out. The decision came a day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday. Sidhu had met Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat in the national capital a day earlier and raised concerns on actions still pending over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that his leaders are Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and he will follow whatever they say and will continue working for the party. He shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi and we have told him that his concerns will be taken care of. He assured Rahul that he will resume his duties as the PCC president,” Rawat, who was present during Friday’s meeting at Rahul’s house, told reporters later.

This was Sidhu’s first meeting with Rahul after he quit as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 over differences with newly appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi regarding appointments of DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Advocate General APS Deol and also about key posts given to officials linked to the Guru Grath Sahib sacrilege case.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, which he had posted on Twitter, Sidhu had said: “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can 
never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

CWC meet today
Organisational polls, assembly elections and the current political situation, including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, will top the agenda as the Congress Working Committee meets on Saturday

