APJ Abdul Kalam will always remain a source of inspiration for countrymen: PM Modi on his birth anniversary

APJ Abdul Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.

Published: 15th October 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary and said that the Missile Man dedicated his life to make India strong, prosperous and capable.

The Prime Minister further said that Kalam will always remain an inspiration for countrymen.

"Tributes to former President of the country, known as Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," he tweeted.

From being the people's President to spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles, late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has contributed to the development of the country in different spheres.

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

For his work in the fields of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. He also earned the sobriquet 'Missile Man of India' for his role in the development of India's missile programmes.

Five years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country. 

Narendra Modi APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Man
