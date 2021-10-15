CBSE class X, XII exam date sheet on Oct 18

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board for Secondary Examination on Thursday said the date sheet for the class X and XII examinations, to be held in two terms in offline mode, will be published on October 18.

The board in a statement said the term I exams will be held in November-December and will have multiple-choice questions covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes in the objective- type format.

The second term examinations will have short and long answer type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours in March-April, depending on the Covid-19 situation at the time. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class XII and 75 subjects in class X. “If the examination of all subjects is conducted, the entire duration will be 40-45 days minimum,” the board said.