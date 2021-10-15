STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cops recreate Lakhimpur crime but Tikait raps ‘red carpet arrest’

But the farmers seem to be dissatisfied with the investigation with Bharatiya Kisan Union’s  Rakesh Tikait reiterating their demand for  the dismissal of Teni. 

Published: 15th October 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence attempted to recreate the crime scene on Thursday by taking the four accused persons, including Ashish Mishra, the son of union minister of state for Ajay Mishra Teni, to the spot where the violence took place.

Amid heavy security arrangements, the SIT took Mishra, his close associate Ankit Das, Das’s body guard Latif and Ankit’s driver Shekhar Bharti to the spot of the crime and recreated the scene using police vehicles. Eight persons, including four farmers, had died after Mishra and others in at least two SUVs allegedly ploughed into a crowd of protesting farmers on October 3. But the farmers seem to be dissatisfied with the investigation with Bharatiya Kisan Union’s  Rakesh Tikait reiterating their demand for the dismissal of Teni. 

“The red carpet arrest of the minister's son, who is the main accused in the incident, has fuelled anger among the protesting farmers,” the BKU leader said near Aligarh. He claimed that the minister was influencing the SIT investigation.

All accused cross questioned
Before taking the accused to the spot, the SIT led by DIG Upendra Agarwal brought all the accused together and cross questioned them for over an hour

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence Rakesh Tikait
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp