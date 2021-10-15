STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Game has just begun in J&K, warns new terror outfit 'Resistance Front'

The Resistance Front, which came in limelight for the recent spate of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday issued a fresh threat that it would “strike” aggressively. 

Published: 15th October 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Security has been beefed up in Kashmir after militant attacks on civilians

By Express News Service

The threat comes two days after the NIA raided multiple locations in the newly carved union territory to nab militants of TRF.

Sources in the security establishment termed the threat letter as a “desperate” attempt of the terror group to seek attention. A frontal organisation of Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, TRF first appeared at the scene in October 2019.

“The response of the security forces to the violence carried out by TRF has rattled it. In the past few days, eight militants have been killed in Kashmir. This is a desperate attempt to seek attention,” said a senior security officer.

On Thursday, TRF specifically mentioned NIA in its threat message. It stated ‘the game has just begun’. Accusing security agencies of “harassing” thousands of youths and “fabricating cases” against people, the terror outfit said it would make the situation “worse” and it would “expand operations”. The TRF’s first known activity was a grenade attack on October 12, 2019 that injured eight civilians in Srinagar.

Till the recent past, the TRF militants were not very active but in October, they carried out a spree of civilian killings, particularly targeting minorities in the valley. They committed four cold blooded murders of Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, street vendor Virendar Paswan of Bihar, and two teachers, Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand. Another civilian, Mohammad Shafi, was killed in Bandipora district. The killings have created fear among the minority communities in the Kashmir Valley.

