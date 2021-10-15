STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Garba brawl in MP turns communal, 20 arrested

Over 15 persons, including four policemen, were hurt and at least two vehicles were damaged. Three cases have been registered, including cross FIRs by the two sides.

VHP posters banning entry of non-Hindus at Garba venues in MP's Ratlam district (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Sendhwa town of Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, following communal violence over a brawl during a Garba programme in the communally sensitive Moti Bag locality on Wednesday night.

Over 15 persons, including four policemen, were hurt and at least two vehicles were damaged. Three cases have been registered, including cross FIRs by the two sides. One case was registered against a mob for attacking the police and damaging a place of worship. At least 20 persons have been arrested in this connection.

According to Barwani Aadditional SP RD Prajapati, the violence started following a brawl over the presence of persons from a different community at a religious programme (Garba) in Moti Bag. It took a violent turn as people from both communities clashed and indulged in stone pelting. Twelve persons were injured.

Additional forces were rushed to the spot. Locals alleged that men from another community, when asked not to be present at the Garba event, misbehaved with those participating and indulged in violence, targeting women and children.

Angered over the incident, a mob of hundreds from one community marched to the police station and demanded lodging of cases, arrest of those who started the violence and also search of their houses. Some also tried to attack and damage a place of worship but alert cops foiled their attempt. 

