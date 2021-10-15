STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa government permits schools to re-open for classes 9 to 12 from October 18

The order further stated that the department has asked managements and heads of educational institutions to take a decision, by considering the available infrastructure and local conditions.

Published: 15th October 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

PANAJI: The Goa Government on Friday permitted the schools in the state to reopen for physical classes for 9th to 12th standard from October 18 with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

In an order issued on Friday, the state Director of Education, Bhushan Savaikar on Friday said that the Goa government decided to reopen schools for physical classes after consultation with an expert committee.

The order further stated that the department has asked managements and heads of educational institutions to take a decision, by considering the available infrastructure and local conditions.

"Schools may, if required, initially follow a hybrid mode of teaching, that is, online as well as offline classes," the order read.

As per the order, the physical classes will be resumed with COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs like mandatory wearing of face masks, regular temperature checks and sanitisation at the entry gates of institutions. Even the staff should undergo temperature checks before entry, it added.

According to the circular, school functions and assemblies should not be conducted, till further orders from the state government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa schools Goa government
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp