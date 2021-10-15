Indian Railways to build 500 multi-modal hubs in 3 years

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways will build around 500 multimodal terminals across the country under Prime Minister (PM) Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to facilitate seamless cargo transportation for which it plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore. The target to complete work is 2024-25. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, said that 200 integrated cargo facilities would also be ready within three years.

“Railways has a major role to play in the PM-Gati Shakti scheme, which manifests better services by minimising inconvenience. Integration of transportation modes is required due to logistic costs – coming at 13 per cent of the GDP – which is higher in India in comparison to other countries. Moreover, other modes like hybrid means will also be combined,” said the minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched Gati Shakti programme, a Rs 100-lakh crore national master plan to develop infrastructure in the country that aims to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. The programme envisions a common umbrella platform where projects can be planned and implemented in an effective and coordinated manner between various ministries.