STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's economy recovered very fast after tough phase of COVID-19 pandemic: Modi

He added that an international organisation had recently said that India is once again on its way to becoming the fastest growing economy of the world.

Published: 15th October 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SURAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the recovery of India's economy after the difficult phase of COVID-19 pandemic has been robust.

He was speaking after a virtual ground-breaking ceremony of a boys' hostel here. "After the difficult phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy has recovered very fast. The world is hopeful about India because of this recovery," the prime minister said.

He added that an international organisation had recently said that India is once again on its way to becoming the fastest growing economy of the world.

Modi was apparently referring to International Monetary Fund's report 'Recovery During a Pandemic Health Concerns, Supply Disruptions and Price Pressures', which made a projection that India will grow at 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal.

As per the IMF's projection, India will be the fastest growing economy among big countries of the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp