STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Intranasal Covid vaccine trials to likely end soon

The first group of volunteers will receive Covaxin as the first dose and the newly-developed intranasal vaccine as the second dose.

Published: 15th October 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Asia Johnson, 6, of Boston, receives an intranasal H1N1 vaccine at the primary care clinic at Children's Hospital Boston, USA. (AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After receiving go-ahead for Covaxin for the two-years plus population by the drug regulator’s expert panel, Bharat Biotech is now preparing to submit data for its intranasal vaccine against Covid19, which has been projected as a game changer.

The Hyderabad headquartered firm’s BBV154, on adenovirus-based platform, is set to follow a single dose regimen and the company has said that it stimulates broad immune responses at the site of infection in the nasal mucosa which is essential for blocking both infection and transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Sources said as part of the trial involving 600 participants, results of which are likely to be submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in the coming weeks, three dosing regimens have been adopted.

The first group of volunteers will receive Covaxin as the first dose and the newly-developed intranasal vaccine as the second dose. The second group will get both doses of intranasal vaccine while the third group will receive only Covaxin for both doses.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that the intranasal vaccine requires minimal training to administer and will not need syringes – meaning easier logistical support. Bharat Biotech and Washington University School of Medicine had announced a licensing agreement in September last year for the nasal vaccine candidate, under which the company had also bagged the distribution rights in markets except the US, Japan and Europe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Biotech intranasal vaccine COVID 19 COVID vaccine Covaxin
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp