STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lateral entry into government jobs taking place since 1960s: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The minister said that pre-appointment formalities have also been incorporated which include police verification and IB clearance among others while recommending the candidates recently.

Published: 15th October 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said lateral entry into government jobs has been taking place since 1960s and its twin objectives are bringing in fresh talent as well as augmenting the availability of manpower.

The 'lateral entry' mode is referred to the appointment of private sector specialists in the government.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said that the lateral entry recruitments by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) are being done through a proper selection process by the Union Public Service Commission.

Commenting on the recent recommendation for lateral recruitment of 31 candidates to the posts of joint secretaries and directors in Government of India, he said lateral recruitments have been taking place since 1960s and the most notable lateral entry appointments was that of Dr Manmohan Singh as chief economic advisor in 1972 and as secretary in the Ministry of Finance in 1976 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

Some of the other important lateral entry appointments made during the earlier regimes include that of Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia as economic advisor in 1979 and later as special secretary to prime minister and commerce secretary in 1990, Singh said.

The credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in order to institutionalise the selection process and also to make it more objective, it was decided that the entire lateral entry recruitment process will be conducted by the UPSC, he said.

The minister said that pre-appointment formalities have also been incorporated which include police verification and IB clearance among others while recommending the candidates recently.

Singh said such appointments meet the twin objectives of bringing in fresh talent as well as augmenting the availability of manpower.

He said this also helps to select individuals with expertise and specialist domain knowledge for a particular assignment, especially when the government has introduced a number of path-breaking schemes in every sector which require specialised skills for implementation and governance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Union minister Jobs
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp