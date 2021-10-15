MP CM Shivraj Singh opens purse strings for educating ‘Ladli Laxmis’

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday transferred Rs 5.99 crore as scholarship into the bank accounts of 21,550 girls under his government’s Ladli Laxmi Scheme. At the state level Ladli Laxmi Utsav, the CM said education, security, health facilities, self-reliance, prosperity and respect for girls are of the top priorities.

In the state, he added, the work of economic empowerment of the girl child, giving them vocational training and giving guarantee on bank loans would be done by the government.

“Tuition fees will also be arranged for higher education. An amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to Ladli Laxmi daughters who take admission in the college. All possible cooperation will be provided for development in areas like music and painting,” he announced.

The benefits of the scheme would be extended for girls without parents or found in a dependent situation will also be given, Chouhan added.

“Ladli Laxmi Day will be celebrated as a festival not only at the state level but also at the district, block and gram panchayat level. The effort is to ensure that Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Laxmi Yojana becomes a role model.”

He further said that on the basis of the number of daughters born, Ladli Laxmi friendly gram panchayat/village would be declared across the state.