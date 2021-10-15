STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahendra Singh Dhoni salutes medical fraternity for their sacrifice and hard work

Published: 15th October 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo | Sportzpics for IPL)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Legendary Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has saluted the medical fraternity for their service and hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video campaign released by Kauvery Group of Hospitals on Friday to recognise the efforts of the fraternity, Dhoni, its brand ambassador, said doctors and nurses were the real heroes and their hard work kept us safe and healthy.

"Thala whenever you call me Thala, I feel like a real hero. But our real heroes are doctors and nurses who save lives day in and day out. It is their sacrifice and hard work which keeps us safe and healthy," Dhoni, who is known as 'Thala' (leader) among his CSK fans, said in the video message.

The video campaign has been released by Kauvery Group of Hospitals to recognise the work of the medical fraternity during the pandemic which saw many doctors, nurses and healthcare staff working round-the-clock and some succumbed to the virus, a press release said here.

The video drives home the message that the healthcare personnel are the unsung heroes who have been relentlessly serving people and saving lives.

The CSK captain was roped in as brand ambassador by Kauvery Group of Hospitals earlier this year. Dhoni is currently in the UAE with the CSK team which will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL final later on Friday night.

