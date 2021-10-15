Man brutally murdered at Singhu border, Nihang surrenders before police

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking incident, a 35- year-old man belonging to the Scheduled Caste community was lynched, his left wrist cut off and his mutilated body was found tied to a police barricade near the main protest site at Singhu near the Delhi- Haryana border on Friday.

The victim, Lakhbir Singh, hailing from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, was working for the Nihang Sikhs as a volunteer, police said. The Samyukta Ki san Morcha said the Nihangs have claimed responsibility for the killing saying the man tried to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth, the holy book of the Sikhs. Singh was reportedly tied with ropes to a police barricade and his hand was chopped off.

Deep wounds were inflicted on his legs also. Initially, he was hanged upside down. After he bled to death, his body was positioned upright, sources said. A Nihang, Sarabjeet Singh, has surrendered before the police taking responsibility for the killing.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya was quick to react and criticise farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait over the incident ."Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav sitting next to him and maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed,’’ he tweeted.