STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man brutally murdered at Singhu border, Nihang surrenders before police

Sources claim that the Nihangs beat up this person to death who is yet to be identified for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

Published: 15th October 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A Nihang at Singhu border where police can be seen on guard.

A Nihang at Singhu border where police can be seen on guard. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  In a shocking incident, a 35- year-old man belonging to the Scheduled Caste community was lynched, his left wrist cut off and his mutilated body was found tied to a police barricade near the main protest site at Singhu near the Delhi- Haryana border on Friday.

The victim, Lakhbir Singh, hailing from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, was working for the Nihang Sikhs as a volunteer, police said. The Samyukta Ki san Morcha said the Nihangs have claimed responsibility for the killing saying the man tried to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth, the holy book of the Sikhs. Singh was reportedly tied with ropes to a police barricade and his hand was chopped off.

Deep wounds were inflicted on his legs also. Initially, he was hanged upside down. After he bled to death, his body was positioned upright, sources said. A Nihang, Sarabjeet Singh, has surrendered before the police taking responsibility for the killing.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya was quick to react and criticise farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait over the incident ."Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav sitting next to him and maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed,’’ he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singhu border farmers protest Haryana Police Singhu murder Nihangs
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp