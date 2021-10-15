STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militant involved in civilian killings in Srinagar gunned down in encounter in Pulwama

Published: 15th October 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant involved in the recent civilian killings in Srinagar was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces received information about the presence of militants in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, following which a cordon and search operation was launched there, they said.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one militant was killed. "One #terrorist of #Srinagar City involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in #Pulwama #encounter," IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Comments

