Mridul Agarwal: Meet the JEE-Advanced 2021 topper who created history 

By Online Desk

Jaipur boy Mridul Agarwal has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday. Agarwal created history by achieving the highest-ever percentile in the IIT entrance test -- 96%. He is also the first in the history of JEE to top both the JEE-Mains and JEE-Advanced.

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the JEE-Advanced. A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

"Self-motivation, hard work, approach towards mistakes, and blessings of all are the factors behind my achievement," said Agarwal. "Like other successful individuals, I too had put in the effort, time, and energy. Achieving the goal gives me a feeling of satisfaction," Agarwal said while talking to The New Indian Express.

Agarwal's next goal is to join B Tech at IIT Bombay and a world-class institute in the future for advanced studies. "I am planning to do B Tech in the computer science department of IIT Bombay. In the future, I want to go to one of the world's top universities such as MIT," he said.

Sharing his long-term plan, the JEE-Advanced topper said he wants to contribute his time and energy to the tech development and education sector in India "so that the potential of future generations can be utilized in India itself."

When asked about his message for future aspirants, Agarwal said they should always stay focused. "Be focused, don't feel any kind of pressure, and have a learning attitude."

Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.