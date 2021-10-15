STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mridul Agarwal: Meet the JEE-Advanced 2021 topper who created history 

"Like other successful individuals, I too had put in the effort, time, and energy. Achieving the goal gives me a feeling of satisfaction," Agarwal said.

Published: 15th October 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

A poster features JEE Advanced 2021 topper Mridul Agarwal (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Jaipur boy Mridul Agarwal has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday. Agarwal created history by achieving the highest-ever percentile in the IIT entrance test -- 96%. He is also the first in the history of JEE to top both the JEE-Mains and JEE-Advanced.

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the JEE-Advanced. A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

"Self-motivation, hard work, approach towards mistakes, and blessings of all are the factors behind my achievement," said Agarwal. "Like other successful individuals, I too had put in the effort, time, and energy. Achieving the goal gives me a feeling of satisfaction," Agarwal said while talking to The New Indian Express.

Agarwal's next goal is to join B Tech at IIT Bombay and a world-class institute in the future for advanced studies. "I am planning to do B Tech in the computer science department of IIT Bombay. In the future, I want to go to one of the world's top universities such as MIT," he said.

Sharing his long-term plan, the JEE-Advanced topper said he wants to contribute his time and energy to the tech development and education sector in India "so that the potential of future generations can be utilized in India itself."

When asked about his message for future aspirants, Agarwal said they should always stay focused. "Be focused, don't feel any kind of pressure, and have a learning attitude."

Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE-Advanced IIT Entrance Exam Mridul Agarwal Kavya Chopra IIT Kharagpur IIT Bombay
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp