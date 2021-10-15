STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to expose 'anarchists' behind farmers' protest: BJP on lynching at protest site

The body of the man with a hand chopped off was found tied to a metal barricade in Haryana's Sonipat district on Friday.

Published: 15th October 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 07:49 PM

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at farmer leaders over lynching of a man near a protest site in Kundli, the BJP on Friday said "anarchists" behind these protests need to be exposed as they are doing a great disservice to the nation.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, some Nihangs are seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his severed hand lying next to him.

Taking on farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait and political activist Yogendra Yadav, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya in a tweet said had Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, "the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened.

Anarchists behind these protests in the name of famers need to be exposed".

Strongly condemning the incident, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said it is a ghastly murder.

And this is not the job of the farmers, who will give their life to other citizens.

"The professional protesters who are masking themselves as farmers are doing great disservice to the nation.

Those who take the life of an innocent man, rape women and insult the tricolour and justify the killings of citizens as reaction to the action cannot be termed as farmers," Bhatia said while demanding stringent action against the culprits.

The deceased, Lakhbir Singh, was stated to be a labourer from Punjab's Tarn Taran and was aged around 35 years, police said.

The farmers' protest site is located close to the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu.

The farmers have been protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre at the site for over 10 months.

Comments

