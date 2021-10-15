Noida records Covid death after four months, toll rises to 467

By PTI

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a gap of four months, taking the district's toll rising to 467, according to official figures.

Officials said a 67-year-old woman, a resident of Noida, died late Tuesday night after she tested positive for the infection.

The district had last witnessed a death due to COVID-19 on June 13 this year.

Her husband has also been found positive for the infection and is undergoing treatment at home, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is adjoining Delhi, currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19, according to state government's data issued Thursday.

The district has so far recorded 63,335 cases of COVID-19 infection, of whom 62,852 patients have recovered, while 467 died, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far administered 26,17,056 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 17,46,369 first doses, according to official figures.

So far 2,73,896 vaccines have been administered to people above the age of 60 years, it showed.