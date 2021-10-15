STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida records Covid death after four months, toll rises to 467

Officials said a 67-year-old woman, a resident of Noida, died after she tested positive for the infection.

Published: 15th October 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

The district had last witnessed a death due to COVID-19 on June 13 this year. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a gap of four months, taking the district's toll rising to 467, according to official figures.

Officials said a 67-year-old woman, a resident of Noida, died late Tuesday night after she tested positive for the infection.

The district had last witnessed a death due to COVID-19 on June 13 this year.

Her husband has also been found positive for the infection and is undergoing treatment at home, the officials said.

ALSO READ | Active Covid-19 cases in India lowest in 216 days; 16,862 new cases in last 24 hours

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is adjoining Delhi, currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19, according to state government's data issued Thursday.

The district has so far recorded 63,335 cases of COVID-19 infection, of whom 62,852 patients have recovered, while 467 died, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far administered 26,17,056 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 17,46,369 first doses, according to official figures.

So far 2,73,896 vaccines have been administered to people above the age of 60 years, it showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in India Covid 19 in Noida Coronavirus
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp