STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab’s problem of ‘plenty’ paddy

A confrontation is brewing in Punjab after the Centre, for the first time, capped paddy procurement from the state at 170 lakh metric tonnes. 

Published: 15th October 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy from other states makes its way to Punjab and is sold at MSP | FILE

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A confrontation is brewing in Punjab after the Centre, for the first time, capped paddy procurement from the state at 170 lakh metric tonnes. The Centre has also made it clear that it will not bear any responsibility for extra paddy arriving at the grain markets. The Centre has accused Punjab of procuring excess grain than what it produces and passing it to the Centre to avail of the MSP. But the state is pushing for a revised estimate of 190 lakh tonnes.

To check illegal flow of paddy, the state government has seized 10,000 bags of paddy and 5,000 bags of rice (7,260 quintals) which have come in the last few days from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal on bogus bills so that it could be procured at MSP. The state government has formed around 150 teams to stop the illegal flow besides sealing the borders at 94 points.

The Punjab Police has so far registered eight cases against 16 people for attempting to sell their produce in the state since the paddy procurement began from October 3. Additional DGP V Neeraja has been deputed to supervise the inter-state ‘nakas’ to prevent the unauthorised food grains and paddy from entering the state. Paddy from other states makes its way to Punjab every year and is sold at MSP.

Sources said traders buy paddy from UP, Bihar, MP and West Bengal. Including transport cost, it costs them around `1,200 per quintal and is sold in Punjab on the MSP at Rs 1,960 per quintal. A senior officer in Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Department alleged that big fish, including some MLAs of both ruling and opposition parties are involved in the illegal trade.

Punjab farmers may have to bear the brunt as their crop will not be picked for the central pool at MSP rates. As already 17.68 lakh MT of paddy has reached the various grain markets across the state.
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the agriculture department has informed the Centre that it expects a bumper crop this year too and that the state has sent revised estimates of 190 lakh-tonne paddy. He also urged farmers to support the government in checking illegal flow of paddy. 

The contentious part is the Centre’s directive to Punjab to put a cap on per-acre yield of paddy. Farmers are strongly against the move. Under Central norms calling for integrating land records with grain procurement will be implemented for the first time in the state. Once the per-acre yield is fixed, the open-ended procurement policy of the Centre will come to an end under which the government buys every grain of wheat and rice brought by farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab paddy
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp