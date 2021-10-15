Rajasthan: Teacher arrested for raping 11-yr-old after girl dials child helpline for assistance

By PTI

JAIPUR: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher following which he was arrested in Jhunjhunu district, police said on Friday.

The teacher was apprehended after the girl called up the child helpline.

The minor was raped by the accused on October 5 and he also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

She confided to her mother but the family kept the assault a secret.

The class 7 student found child helpline numbers in her government school textbooks and she called up to report the incident on Thursday, Singhana Police Station SHO Bhajna Ram said.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee swung into action and reached out to her and also approached the superintendent of police who ordered immediate action in the matter, police said.

The accused, Keshav Yadav who is a resident of Alwar district, was apprehended on Thursday night and was formally arrested on Friday under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, they said.

The accused got married in December last year to a teacher who is posted in another district.

His father is a retired teacher and his sister and her husband are lecturers.