STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sidhu expected to carry on as chief of Punjab Congress

After the meeting which lasted over an hour, Sidhu is learnt to have said that he would abide by the party’s decision.

Published: 15th October 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu (R) with Harish Rawat in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Navjot  Singh Sidhu is likely to continue as Punjab Congress chief. Some of the concerns that led to his resignation might have been addressed as the former cricketer said on Thursday that he has full faith in the Gandhis and their decision will be supreme.

During a meeting at the party headquarters with Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Punjab in-charge Harsh Rawat, Sidhu was told that he should work to strengthen the party. After the meeting which lasted over an hour, Sidhu is learnt to have said that he would abide by the party’s decision.
Venugopal said a final decision on the matter is expected by Friday, after clearance from Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said Sidhu would be asked to continue as Punjab Congress president and issues flagged by him would be addressed following discussions with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Sidhu is expected to meet the Gandhis on Friday.

This was Sidhu’s first meeting with the central leadership after he quit as Punjab Congress president on September 28 over differences with Channi on the appointment of DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Advocate General APS Deol. There were other differences between the two as well.

“I have placed my concerns before the party high command. I have always considered the Gandhis supreme. I have full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They will take a decision in favour of Punjab and the state Congress. I will always follow their orders. Their decision will be supreme for me,” Sidhu said after the meeting.

Calling discussions with Sidhu positive, Rawat said, “Sidhu clearly said that the decision of the Gandhis would be acceptable to him and he would follow it. The party’s orders to Sidhu are clear. He has been asked to work as Punjab Congress president, set up the organisation structure and strengthen it.” Sources said Sindhu was also told that he should express his concerns at the party forum through the proper channel and not in ways not approved by the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress Navjot  Singh Sidhu Punjab
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp