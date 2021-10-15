STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singhu border lynching: Haryana Police detains one person in Sonipat

Earlier on Friday, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border.

15th October 2021

A Nihang at Singhu border where police can be seen on guard. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

SONIPAT: Haryana Police on Friday detained one person in Sonipat in connection with the Singhu border incident where a corpse was found hanging with hands and legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway.

"The person has been detained from Kundli in Sonipat. An FIR has been lodged," said police.

Earlier on Friday, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

"An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

