Terrorists resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground here, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

Published: 15th October 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground here, Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things.

"Terrorists are resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear," he said.

On October 12, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 19, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it.

