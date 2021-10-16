STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 terrorists killed in nine encounters after civilian killings in J-K: IGP Kashmir

Speaking to reporters, the IGP Kashmir said, "13 terrorists killed in nine encounters after civilian killings. We have neutralised 3 out of 5 terrorists of Srinagar city within less than 24 hours."

Published: 16th October 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces personnel during a encounter with militants in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: At least 13 terrorists have been killed in as many as nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after civilian killings, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Kumar said that a total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in eight encounters conducted by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters done by the security forces. There was a lot of responsibility on us after the recent civilian killings," he had said.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. 

