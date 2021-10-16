STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP-JJP govt in Haryana has done nothing but harass farmers, common man: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The BJP-JJP coalition government has failed completely in two years, the leader of opposition in the state said.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupinder singh hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday accused the BJP-JJP government of the state of doing nothing but harass farmers and the general public during its two-year tenure so far.

The BJP-JJP coalition government has failed completely in two years, the leader of opposition in the state said.

The government has done nothing but scams, he added.

"We have started the 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' outreach programme to expose all anti-people policies and the failures of the government. We will awaken the government by raising issues highlighted by the people. The first such successful programme was held in Karnal, and the next would be in Jind, after the Ellenabad by-elections," he said in Rohtak.

Systematic procurement of paddy is not taking place in the state, and due to this, farmers are being compelled to sell their crops at low rates, Hooda said.

"Farmers are forced to sell millet for Rs 800 to 1,000 per quintal, while the MSP is Rs 2,250 a quintal," he said.

"Not only this, there is an outcry in entire Haryana for DAP fertiliser. Farmers have to wait in long queues for several hours but they are not getting the fertiliser," he said.

While farmers are struggling for their needs, the common man is struggling to deal with basic problems like those of electricity and water, the Congress leader said.

"The condition of roads in the entire state, including Rohtak, is pathetic. There is hardly any district in the state where roads are drivable," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Bhupinder Singh Hooda
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp