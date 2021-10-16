STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP mocks CWC as 'parivar bachao working committee', slams it for not reacting to Singhu killing

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also criticised the CWC for not reacting to the ghastly murder of a Dalit man at the Singhu border, one of the sites for the farmers' protests.

Published: 16th October 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday mocked the Congress Working Committee meeting as "parivar bachao working committee" and alleged that it offered no answers to the issues of the party's internal rift and its leadership's failures, and instead indulged in spreading lies.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also criticised the CWC for not reacting to the ghastly murder of a Dalit man at the Singhu border, one of the sites for the farmers' protests, and questioned if the opposition party stood with the "Talibani mindset" behind the killing.

Anarchic elements are using farmers for their politics, he said.

"For the sake of petty and cheap vote bank politics, opposition parties, especially the Congress, will maintain deafening silence on this key issue. They will not have courage to call spade a spade because it does not suit their political narrative," Bhatia said while also attacking farmer leader Rakesh Tikait for his reported remarks that organisers cannot be blamed for such a incident.

​ALSO READ | I'm full-time, hands-on Congress president: Sonia Gandhi's message to 'G23' at CWC meet

Taking a swipe at Sonia Gandhi over her assertion that she was a "full time and hands on" Congress chief, he noted her status as the interim president of the organisation and the demand of the group of disaffected party members, referred to as G-23, that it should have a full time head.

"It will not be wrong to say that it was less a Congress Working Committee and more a parivar bachao working committee (save family working committee)," he said, alleging that Gandhi's opening remarks did not touch on a host of issues facing the party and left unanswered people's questions about Congress-run governments in different states.

The Congress again advanced the politics of lies and spreading confusion, he said, in an apparent reference to her attack on the Modi government over a host of issues, including three "black (farm) laws", killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the state of the economy.

ALSO READ | Singhu border lynching: Victim's family says he was 'god-fearing', demands high-level probe

Bhatia cited the police lathi-charge on a group of protesting farmers in the Congress-ruled states of Punjab and Rajasthan and also noted that a law on contract farming brought in by Punjab says that farmers can be arrested for breaking the agreement.

This is what a black law is, and the Congress president should ensure that it is withdrawn, he said.

The BJP spokesperson also took a dig at her for the part of her statement in which she is noting that all CWC are now doubly vaccinated, paving the way for its first physical meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak, as he noted the opposition party's trenchant criticism of the Modi government's vaccination policies.

The Congress should offer words of thanks to scientists and doctors when 100 crore doses of vaccines are completed in a few days, he added.

Bhatia also criticised Gandhi for not visiting her Lok Sabha constituency of Rai Bareli for over 21 months, alleging that she has been a failure as a MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CWC Congress Working Committee BJP Sonia Gandhi Singhu Border Lynching
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp