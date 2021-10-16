STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF’s new powers irk Punjab villages along Pak border

Like political parties, villagers  from the border areas in Punjab too are up in arms against the Centre’s decision extend jurisdiction of the Border Security Force.

Published: 16th October 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

BSF

The Border Security Force guards the India-Pakistan International Border. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Like political parties, villagers  from the border areas in Punjab too are up in arms against the Centre’s decision extend jurisdiction of the Border Security Force. Some 21,600 acres of farmland in 220 villages is between the barbed wire fence and the zero line at the India-Pakistan border – spread across the six border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka of the state.

ALSO READ | Attack on federal structure of India: Trinamool Congress on Centre extending BSF's jurisdiction

For the BJP, it can augur trouble in the poll-bound state which is already at the forefront of the protest against the three central agriculture laws. The opposition parties have already taken the lead to cash in the issue. Angry villagers have threatened to contest legally the Centre’s decision.  Among the other plans is burning the effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Punjab Border Kisan Welfare Society vice-president Surjit Singh Bhura said the move would mean more cases of unnecessary harassment of people living in villages and towns in the border areas by the BSF. 

“They are already hampering day-to-day activities of people here, when we go to fields across the intentional fence.  If the state government fails to challenge this directive of the Centre either in court or otherwise, we would be forced to do it ourselves,” he added.

About 12,000 farmers of 220 villages on the India-Pak border who have 21,600 acres of land are facing trouble to cultivate their lands, he claimed. Some of the common complaints against the BSF personnel is regular frisking of farmers and labourers. 

ALSO READ | Row over extending BSF jurisdiction escalates, Oppn parties flay Centre

Naseeb Singh, a farmer who has land ahead of the border fence in Ferozepur,  claimed the  Centre’s decision was in retaliation against the farmers’ agitation. “We have been targeted for our active involvement in the farm agitation,’’ he added.

Another local,  Gurdeep Singh of Gurdaspur, too felt it was a vindictive decision against them. “Earlier, the  BSF had spread misinformation that bonded labourers wer eworking in our fields. It is a move by the government to weaken our agitation and use the security force to score political points.’’

Badal wants unity against centre
Five-time former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today called upon all political parties in the state to stop fighting among themselves and wage a united fight against Centre’s move to  turn Punjab into a Union Territory through the back door by handing it over to the central security forces like the BSF

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF BSF jurisdiction Punjab villages Punjab Indo-Pak border Tarn Taran Punjab farmers
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp