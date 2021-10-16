STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Construction of high speed rail corridor expedited, target building 50 piers every month: Railways minister

Last month, the minister announced the completion of the 50 km-long portion of the corridor between Surat and Bilimora by October 2026.

Published: 16th October 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | Twitter)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

The construction of the country's high speed rail corridor has been expedited and the Indian Railways has set a target of building 50 piers every month.

“High speed rail is a complex project; we need to understand that as velocity increases things change tremendously. Important point among efforts made so far is the design of the corridor according to the Indian circumstances--weather, climate and soil conditions-- for 300-350 kmph (speed of the bullet train). Keeping all this in mind, the design has got completed. Piers are being made. On an average, from November onwards, 50 piers will be made every month,” said union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while interacting with the media persons on Thursday.

The minister further said that each pillar has a separate standard for construction. “Soil testing of the site, where pillars are constructed, and their designing is done. There isn’t a standard for each pillar. Design of individual pillars is made. We have got absolutely new technology to work in the country through the bullet train project,” said Vaishnaw.

The coronavirus pandemic and land acquisition issues have impacted the construction of the 508.17 Km-long corridor connecting Mumbai (Maharashtra) to Sabarmati (Gujarat), which is passing through union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The deadline to complete the project was December 2024.

Last month, the minister announced the completion of the 50 km-long portion of the corridor between Surat and Bilimora by October 2026.

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a subsidiary of Indian Railways incorporated to manage the project, only 30 percent of total land required for the portion falling in Maharashtra has been acquired so far. An official said that until over 90 percent land is not available, construction can’t begin.

“The ministers are regularly monitoring the project themselves. Darshana Jardosh, the minister of state for railways, reviewed the ongoing work in Surat earlier this week. Land acquisition will be completed soon. 50 piers have already been built,” said the official.    

During the interaction, Vaishnaw also said that beginning work in Gujarat would help to resolve land procurement issues in Maharashtra.        

“We will certainly get land in Maharashtra. Ours is a federal structure, we can’t impose things. Construction of pillars in Gujarat has infused new energy in Maharashtra. I believe that work will also start there soon,” said the minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw 
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp