COVID-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases in Assam 

Published: 16th October 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 5,939 with one new fatality, the latest health bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The northeastern state logged 147 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, even as 284 patients were discharged from hospitals and covid care centres during the day, it said.

The COVID-19 tally stood at 6,05,994, while 5,96,547 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Assam now has 2,161 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, 15,805 sample tests were conducted on Friday.

A total of 2,62,13,224 people have been vaccinated in the northeastern state thus far, it said.

TAGS
Assam coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
Comments

