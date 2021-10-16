STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar on Israel visit from October 17-21; will hold talks to strengthen strategic ties

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Israel from October 17-21 at the invitation of Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lapid.

Published: 16th October 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Israel beginning Sunday during which he will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This will be Jaishankar's first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Israel from October 17-21 at the invitation of Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lapid.

​ALSO READ | India is 'strategic partner and very close friend', says Israeli official ahead of EAM Jaishankar's visit

He will hold a bilateral meeting with Lapid and will also call on President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy during his visit.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, the MEA said.

During his visit, Jaishankar will interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in Israeli universities, and business people, including from the hi-tech industries, the statement said.

The visit will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the valiant Indian soldiers who laid their lives in the region, especially during the First World War, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister India Israel Relations
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp