Former PM Manmohan Singh is recovering and stable, says AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is stable and improving, according to the officials on Friday.

As per the officials of the premier facility, Singh has been doing good and showing signs of betterment and recovering. The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted at AIIMS on Wednesday after he complained of weakness following fever.

According to the sources at the facility, the former prime minister was admitted to the cardioneuro unit at the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, Singh’s personal physician for years.

Following his admission, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited AIIMS to enquire about Singh’s health and met his family. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also went to check upon his condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also tweeted about Singh’s admission wished him quick recovery. However, Mandaviya/s visit has drawn flak over privacy as he posted photos of the former PM lying on the bed. The photos have been removed from the social media account.