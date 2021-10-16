STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four beat shopkeeper to death after being told to pay for cigarettes in Madhya Pradesh

The accused had been identified as Monu Khan, Pankaj Singh, Virat Singh and Sandeep Singh.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Cigarette

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHAHDOL: Four people allegedly beat a shopkeeper to death after they were asked to pay for the cigarettes they had taken, police in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Deolond town, about 90 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Friday night, an official said, adding that the accused had been identified as Monu Khan, Pankaj Singh, Virat Singh and Sandeep Singh.

"The four went to Arun Soni's shop at around 9 pm and asked for cigarettes. When Soni asked them to pay for the cigarettes, the four assaulted him as well as two of his sons who tried to rescue their father," Bhavishya Bhaskar, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Beohari said.

"Soni died some time after being rushed to a hospital. Three of the four accused have been detained. Efforts are on to nab one of them who is on the run," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp