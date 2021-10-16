J&K administration removes separatist leader Geelani’s grandson from govt service

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Over a month after death of separatist leader and Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Lt Governor administration on Saturday terminated services of his grandson Anees-ul-Islam, who was working as Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

The government also sacked a teacher from the mountainous district of Doda.

“The Lt Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that activities of Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in SKICC are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” reads the order issued by the government.

The order was issued by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha under Article 311 of the constitution of India.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the provison to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in SKICC,” it stated.

Accordingly, Lt Governor dismissed Anees-ul-Islam from service with immediate effect.

Similar termination order was issued regarding Farooq Ahmad Butt, teacher (RReT) in GMS Kathawa Doda S/o Dawood Butt R/o Kathwa Tehsil Pahgsoo, Doda.

Under sub-clause (C) of the provison to clause (2) of the Article 311 of Constitution of India, the government can terminate an employee without holding mandatory inquiry into charges against him.

The employees have been terminated on recommendations of the Special Task Force constituted by J&K government.

The government has so far sacked about 30 government employees for alleged anti-national activities and “in the interest of the security of the state”.

In July this year, the administration sacked 11 employees including two sons of Hizb chief Syed Salah-ud-Din for their alleged involvement in militant and anti-national activities.

In April this year, the J&K government formed a Special Task Force, which was created to scrutinise government employees suspected of activities requiring action under the Article 311(2).

The provison (C) of Article 311(2) confers powers for dismissal, removal and reduction in the rank of public servants to government without holding recourse to normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/ her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.